Ronald Stiffler, 84, of Creekside, passed away Monday, May 8, 2023, at Indiana Regional Medical Center, with his loving family by his side.
Born in Indiana on April 13, 1939, to James and Vernie Belle (Stiffler) Jack, he was a 1958 graduate of Marion Center High School and worked as a coal miner for R&P Coal Mines, retiring after 32 years of dedicated service.
In addition to his lifelong passion for farming, lending a hand on his children’s farms whenever he could, Ron became an auto body repairman in his retirement. He was a talented musician having played bass guitar and double bass in multiple bands in Pennsylvania and Florida.
He enjoyed camping, attending classic car shows with his prized 1959 Ford Fairlane, traveling to bluegrass festivals, spending the winters in Florida with his beloved wife, Doris, and being a faithful member of Community Bible Church of Sagamore.
Ron is survived by his wife of 64 years, Doris J. (Dilts) Stiffler, as well as his children, Dr. James G. (Kathie) Stiffler, of Home, Joyce A. Abel, of Creekside, Ronald “Gene” (Wendy) Stiffler, of Orrville, Ohio, and Emma E. (David) Adams, of Creekside; daughter-in-law Lisa Stiffler, of Creekside; 18 granchildren; and 27 great-grandchildren, with one on the way.
Besides his parents, Ron was preceded in death by his daughter Brenda L. Stiffler on Nov. 19, 1986; by his son Richard K. Stiffler on April 25, 2004; and his great-granddaughter, Kadence Stonebraker, on Aug. 13, 2011.
The family will receive friends on Thursday, May 11, 2023, from 3-7 p.m., at the Bowser-Minich Funeral Home, 500 Ben Franklin Road S., Indiana, where a funeral service will be Friday, May 12, 2023, at 11 a.m., with Pastor Ken Branan officiating. Interment will follow in Oakland Cemetery, Indiana.
Memorial contributions may be made in Ron’s name to Community Bible Church of Sagamore, Main Street, Sagamore, PA 16250.
Online condolences can be expressed to the family at www.bowserminich.com.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.