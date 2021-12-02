Ronald Tulio Succheralli, 65, of Shelocta, died Monday, Nov. 29, 2021, at his residence.
The son of James and Marie (Garonzi) Succheralli, he was born May 4, 1956, in Indiana.
Ron was a graduate of Homer-Center High School, Class of 1975.
After graduation, Ron spent a number of years working in the coal mines, then became self-employed as a building contractor. He went on to become a facilities project manager at Indiana University of Pennsylvania, retiring in 2014.
Ron was a man of many talents. If he wasn’t cooking up one of his favorite family recipes in the kitchen, he was busy problem solving, tinkering on something or planning his next remodeling project. Most of all, Ron enjoyed being with his friends and family, especially his grandchildren who called him “Papa Ron.”
On any given day, you could find Ron on his daily coffee run, then taking a drive “around the hill” to see what was happening at Larry’s or what was cooking at Bernie’s.
Dirt track racing was also a passion of his, especially sprint cars. Some of his best memories were spent in the garage working on #29 with good friends.
Over the past few years, he faced many health issues, but met each one with grit and a strong determination to overcome them. He was truly a warrior of strength.
Surviving are his wife of 43 years, Ruth (Weston) Succheralli; daughters Melissa (Greg) Hirt, Delaware, Ohio, and Kristin (Josh) Williams, Indiana; grandchildren Hailey and Grady Hirt, Delaware, Ohio; a sister, Linda (Tom) Roser, Homer City; and brothers James (Cherie) Succheralli, Indiana, and Mark Succheralli, Cleveland, Ohio. He was also known as “favorite Uncle Ron” to many nieces and nephews.
Preceding Ron in death were his parents and his beloved cat, Murphy.
A private memorial service will be held with close family at the John A. Lefdahl Funeral Home.
In lieu of flowers, the family asks that you celebrate Ron’s spirit by simply paying it forward on your next drive-thru line order.
Online condolences and memories may be offered at www.lefdahlfuneralhome.com.