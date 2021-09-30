Ronald Wayne Hearn, 64, of Indiana (Brush Valley Township), passed away Tuesday, Sept. 28, 2021, at his home.
A son of the Calvin N. and Gloria L. (Long) Hearn, Ron was born Feb. 17, 1957, in Indiana.
Ron was retired from Waste Management, where he was a truck driver. He loved to hunt, fish and spend time with his family, especially his grandchildren and his dog, Patches.
He is survived by his wife of 44 years, Sandra A. (Deyarmin) Hearn, of Indiana; his children, Jennifer E. Hearn, of Saltsburg, and Michael C. Hearn and his wife Heather, of Nanty Glo; a brother, Thomas Hearn and his wife Charlene, of Clarion; his sister, Sandra King and her husband Kenneth, of Brush Valley; and his grandchildren, Mason D. and Lydia L.
In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by an infant sister, Lauren Jane Hearn.
Per Ron’s wishes, there will be no visitation or service. Robinson-Lytle-Shoemaker Funeral Home has been entrusted with the arrangements.
