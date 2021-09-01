Ronald Wayne Shearer, 82, of Indiana, passed away Wednesday, Aug. 25, 2021, as a result of an automobile accident.
He was born in Indiana on Dec. 12, 1938, to Mildred Shearer.
Ronald had been employed by the Department of Public Works for 24 years. He also served as a constable and a security officer for Indiana County Recreation and Parks.
Ronald began his love of the Indiana County Fair at a young age when he would show sheep.
He served as the assistant manager for 20 years and was in charge of the kids’ pedal pull.
Ronald was a liaison for the Kiddy Club and Kiwanis Club. He was a member of the American Bell Association and loved to collect hats.
Surviving are his wife, Luida (McAlpine) Shearer; son, Gary Shearer; grandchildren, Kimberly McCullough, Kevin Shearer and Kristianna Shearer; and great-grandchildren, JJ, Jaidyn and Jackie McCullough.
Ronald was preceded in death by his mother.
Friends will be received from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. Thursday at the John A. Lefdahl Funeral Home. A funeral service will immediately follow in the Lefdahl Chapel with the Rev. Micah McMillen officiating.
Interment in Greenwood Cemetery will be private.
In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made to the Aktion Club of Indiana, 1120 Mansfield Ave., Indiana, PA 15701.