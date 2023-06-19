Ronald Wayne Kimmel, 84, of Indiana, died Friday, June 16, 2023, at his home in White Township.
Born June 11, 1939, in Vandergrift, he was a son of Theodore and Mildred (Rearick) Kimmel. He married his wife, Cora (Lockhart), on Sept. 11, 1962, and she survives him.
Ron was a custodian for Armstrong School District for many years, retiring in 2000.
He enjoyed NASCAR, hunting, hiking and being outdoors. He loved being with his family and friends.
He is survived by his wife, Cora, and their three children: Douglas Kimmel (Lynn), of Elizabethton, Tenn.; Wendy Kimmel Jackson (Arthur), of Walsenburg, Colo.; and Kathy Kimmel Deabenderfer (Mike), of Indiana. Six grandchildren survive him: Vicki, Michael, Melissa, Stephanie, Tristan and Carrie, as well as three step-grandchildren: Hanna, Alyssa and Michael. He also leaves nine great-grandchildren.
He was preceded in death by his parents and by his brother, Charles Kimmel.
Arrangements are private and under the direction of the Rairigh-Bence Funeral Home and Crematory, of Indiana.
Online condolences may be offered by visiting rbfh.net.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.