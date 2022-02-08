Ronnie A. Day

Ronnie Allen Day, 70, of Hillsdale, died Friday, Feb. 4, 2022, at Indiana Regional Medical Center with family members by his side.
Born July 2, 1951, in San Antonio, Texas, he was a son of Oscar Lee Day and Ruby Faye (Gleen) Day, of San Antonio.
He is survived by his loving wife, Debra Marie (Fleming) Day, whom he married July 3, 1979.
He enjoyed the outdoors and fishing. He loved watching NASCAR and spending time with his family. He also proudly shared his Native American heritage. He served in the United States Army during the Vietnam conflict, achieving the rank of PVT 2.
In addition to his wife, Ronnie is survived by his mother, Ruby, and the following children, Ronnie Allen Day Jr., of San Antonio; Susan Faye Day, of Punxsutawney; Mandy Marie Kime (Daniel), of Hillsdale; Jeffrey Lee Day (Jamie), of Hillsdale; Michael Allen Day (Lolleta), of Blairsville; Chadwick Daniel Day (Marie) of Chicago, Ill.; and Brian Matthew Day (Tiffany), of Nolo. His surviving brothers and sisters include, Bradford Day, Pamela Day, Judy Phillips, Clyde Phillips, Denise Guiardy and Carlton Phillips. He is also survived by 15 grandchildren and one great-granddaughter.
He was preceded in death by his parents and a sister.
Friends will be received Friday from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. at the Rairigh-Bence Funeral Home & Crematory, of Clymer. His funeral will begin at 1 p.m. at the funeral home. Interment will be at Thompson Cemetery.
In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be sent to Rairigh-Bence Funeral Home & Crematory, 655 Franklin St., Clymer, PA 15728 to assist with his funeral.
