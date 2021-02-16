Rosa B. (Estrada) Dilts, 81, of Indiana, died peacefully in her home on Saturday, Feb. 6, 2021.
She was born in Bayamo, Cuba, to Emiliano and Blanca Estrada.
Rosa attended the University of Havana before immigrating to the United States to begin a new life.
More than two decades later she returned to college, at age 50, to earn a degree in education from IUP. She was employed as a phlebotomist at Elizabeth General Hospital in New Jersey. She was later employed at Torrance State Hospital in Blairsville for 20 years until her retirement in 2003.
She enjoyed word searches and board games, cooking for her family and was a big fan of the sitcom “The Golden Girls.”
Rosa is survived by her sister Ercilla Fuste, Florida; two sisters-in-law, Lourdes and Maria, New Jersey; one son, Jason and wife Amy, Texas; one daughter, Bianca, Indiana; two stepsons and two step-daughters, Chris and Jill, Phillipsburg; Douglas, Virginia; Vicky and Bryan Hill, Harrisburg; and Vivian Servey and husband Ken, State College; two grandchildren, Cecil and Edith; and several nieces and nephews.
She was preceded in death by her parents; her brothers, Elpidio, Abelardo and Ismael; her sister-in-law, Ondina; her first husband, Luis Salazar; and her beloved second husband of 44 years, Cecil.
Friends will be received on Friday from 6 to 8 p.m. at the Bowser-Minich Funeral Home, Indiana, where a funeral service will be held Saturday at noon with the Rev. Joe Ryer officiating. Interment will be made in Oakland Cemtery.
Memorial contributions may be made to the Special Olympics or Saving Grace Church, Indiana.