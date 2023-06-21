Rosalie A. Wensel, 85, of Nu Mine, passed away on Monday, June 19, 2023, at Armstrong County Memorial Hospital, Kittanning.
She was born on Feb. 20, 1938, to Rufus and Helen (McCoy) Buck in Punxsutawney.
Rosalie had been employed by Jensen Loudspeakers for many years.
She enjoyed painting, crocheting, crossword puzzles and studying ancestry. Rosalie loved spending time with her family. She will be remembered as a loving mother and grandmother.
Rosalie is survived by her four daughters, Carrie Wensel, of Nu Mine; Janet (Charles) Maines, of Big Run; Joyce (Robert) Hetrick, of Home; and JoAnn Lockhart, of Marion Center; two sons, James (Kathy) Pahner, of Virginia, and Jesse Pahner, of Ohio; many grandchildren; great-grandchildren; great-great-grandchildren; nieces and nephews; a sister, Sandra Simko; and a sister-in-law, Leona “Honey” Casselman, of Nu Mine.
She was preceded in death by her parents; husband Roy Henry Wensel; grandson Alen Miller; son-in-law Robert Lockhart; and a daughter-in-law, Cheryl Pahner.
Visitation will be held from noon to 2 p.m. Friday at Carson/Boyer Funeral Home, Rural Valley. Funeral services will immediately follow at the funeral home.
Burial will take place in Rural Valley Cemetery.
Online condolences may be made at www.carsonboyer.com.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.