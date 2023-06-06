With love and the fondest memories, we announce the passing of Rosalie Blehar, of Greensburg. She was 85 years young, passing in her sleep Monday, June 5, 2023.
She is survived by her steadfast husband, Raymond Blehar; sister-in-law Sister Therese Martin Blehar; son Michael Blehar and his wife, Beth Evans; son Raymond Blehar and his wife, Deb Rider; three grandchildren, Maggie, Lucy and Sam Blehar; her niece, Tina Winkle; nephew Patrick Murry and his wife, Kathy Murry; and her favorite great-granddogs, Camden and Darcy.
Born Rosalie Mae Zufutto on April 27, 1938, Rosalie lived her life to the absolute fullest. Growing up with her sister, Josephine (deceased), and her single mom, Elizabeth, during the end of the Depression was difficult for her family, but she persevered and did so with gratitude for all that life taught her.
She met her husband, Ray, in 1958 while dancing at a mutual friend’s wedding, and she described it as love at first sight. He describes their meeting as lucky. She wouldn’t agree to a date alone with him until he introduced himself to her mom, and they married soon after on May 16, 1959.
Throughout their 64 years of marriage, both Rosalie and Ray were devout Catholics, attending Mass every Sunday, volunteering at their local churches and giving back to their community in copious ways. We know she is happy to be at peace and reunited with her loving God today.
As Psalm 48:14 reminds us, “For this God is our God for ever and ever; he will be our guide even to the end.”
Rosalie was a go-getter and fiercely independent woman throughout her entire life. While raising two young sons, she became a district sales manager for Avon Products, in charge of overseeing 200-plus women for her local division. She thrived in this role for more than 21 years.
After that chapter of her life closed, she started her own beauty business out of her home until she was able to acquire a salon, which she proudly named “Positive Image,” where she offered esthetician services. She moved on to work for the State of Pennsylvania until her retirement.
Rosalie was truly a fashionista, rocking cheetah print sets, gold hoop earrings, perfectly manicured nails, sophisticated makeup and an immaculate hairstyle every single day. Toward the end of her life, when her body made it difficult for her to keep up her beauty routine, she relied on her family and friends to make sure her hair was styled, nail polish applied and lipstick perfect at all times.
Though she was an extremely accomplished woman, Rosalie never failed to remind us that her proudest achievement of all was raising her sons, Mike and Ray, whom she loved more than anything.
A close second to her boys, though, was food. Rosalie loved it. Talking about it, thinking about it and eating it. As a member of the Italian Sons and Daughters of America (ISDA), she enjoyed her fair share of family-style Italian meals cooked with heart. She had a bigger sweet tooth than anyone we know and was always cooking and baking just in case a neighbor, friend or loved one stopped by to visit.
Rosalie was just as loyal to her friends as she was her family. She never forgot a birthday and made sure to sing to you, no matter how off-key she may have been. She had more friends than we can count, keeping up long-distance relationships by phone or letter and visiting with local friends as often as she could.
We asked family and friends to describe Rosalie in one or two words, and their answers were not surprising: sassy, powerful, hilarious, social butterfly, compassionate, strong-willed, persuasive, generous, hungry, thoughtful, family-oriented, popular, tenacious, artistic, a faithful servant and one whose presence commanded the room. We think Rosalie would absolutely love to be remembered this way. Indeed, she was every single one of these things and more.
Family and friends are invited to celebrate Rosalie’s life. A visitation will be held from 4 to 8 p.m. Thursday at the Kepple-Graft Funeral Home, 524 N. Main St., Greensburg.
A funeral Mass will be held at 10 a.m. Friday at Saint Benedict Catholic Church, 260 Bruno Road, Greensburg. Everyone is asked to go directly to the church.
In lieu of flowers, please send donations to Christian Laymen Thrift Store located at 258 E. Pittsburgh St., Greensburg, PA 15601, or to a charity of your choice that reminds you of Rosalie.
For online condolences and information, please visit www.kepplegraft.com.
