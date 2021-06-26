Rosar Ferra Jr., 92, of Homer City, died Thursday, June 24, 2021, at Quality Life Services, Apollo.
He was a son of Rosario and Ida Marie (Shields) Ferrara, and was born Aug. 28, 1928, in Ernest.
Rosar was a member of Indiana First Church of God and the Homer City American Legion Post No. 493. He was also a 32nd degree Mason with more than 50 years of membership.
Rosar raised award-winning beagles and won many field trial awards. He was an avid hunter and fisherman, and he enjoyed spending time with his family at a hunting camp that he and his brother Bob set up in Potter County. Rosar was a veteran of the United States Army and served in the 29th Armored Infantry.
He was a devoted husband, father, grandfather and great-grandfather who loved to spend time with his family.
Rosar is survived by his wife, Virginia Ferra; his three children: Raymond Lee Ferra and wife Patty (Zaranek), Homer City; Samuel Robert Ferra, Homer City; and Roseann Marie and husband George John Staniscia, Indiana; his five grandchildren: Melissa and husband Joseph Tamburrino, Benjamin Ferra, George Michael Staniscia, Stephen Alan Staniscia and wife Ashley (Evanick), and Nicholas John Staniscia; his two great-grandchildren, Bella Tamburrino and Sonny Joe Staniscia; and his two siblings, Mary Loretta Morganti, Indiana, and Robert Daniel Ferra and wife Joan Delores, Creekside.
In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his two siblings, Ruth Geraldine Miller and Rose Evelyn Rockey.
Friends will be received Sunday from 1 to 4 p.m., the time of the service, at Bowser Funeral Home and Cremation Services Inc., Homer City. A graveside service will be held at 10 a.m. Monday at Greenwood Cemetery, Indiana.
In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to Indiana First Church of God, 541 Lutz School Road, Indiana, PA 15701.
