Rose Ann Buterbaugh, of Cherry Tree, passed away Wednesday, Feb. 15, 2023, at home.
Born in Spangler, she was the daughter of Anthony and Emily (Movinsky) Bonanno.
Rose Ann was preceded in death by her parents; and brother Samuel Bonanno.
She is survived by her loving husband Arthur “TD” Buterbaugh, with whom she would have celebrated 50 years of marriage on May 3; daughter Shelly Ann Buterbaugh (D.J. Wylie), of Northern Cambria; sons Bradley Arthur (Sonya) Buterbaugh and Brent Arthur (Lauren) Buterbaugh, both of Cherry Tree; grandchildren Whitney Renee Cantelope (Bret Helman), Jalyn Charlee Buterbaugh and Emilee Charlee Buterbaugh, and Dominik, Trevor and Max Wylie, who were a special part of her life. She is also survived by a brother, Anthony (Ruth) Bonanno, of Northern Cambria.
Rose Ann was a graduate of Bishop Carroll High School and was formerly employed as a secretary at the Barnesboro Star. She was a member of the Church of the Resurrection Parish.
She was a kind and loving wife, mother and grandmother who loved spending time with the family. She also enjoyed riding the Harley, camping, boating, shopping (a true Maxinista) and talking on the phone. She had a strong faith in God and loved the Lord; she prayed the rosary often and made attending mass a priority.
Honoring her request, there will be no public viewing or visitation.
Family and friends are invited to a funeral mass, which will be celebrated 11 a.m. Monday at Church of the Resurrection Parish, Heilwood. Interment will take place at the Uniontown Cemetery.
Moriconi Funeral Home Inc., Northern Cambria, is in charge of arrangements.