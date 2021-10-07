Rose C. Frey

Rose Catherine (Fabin) Frey was born on Jan. 26, 1935, in Indiana. She died Tuesday, Sept. 14, 2021, in her condo in West Seattle.
She was preceded in death by her husband, Gene Frey; father, Joseph Fabin; mother, Mary Fabin; brothers, Frank, Robert, John, and Walter; and sisters, Anna and Helen. She is survived by her son, Mark Frey (Raven); daughter, Kate Frey; brother, Edward Fabin; and grandson, James.
The daughter of two Polish immigrants, she grew up on a farm outside of Indiana. She attended Aultman Grade School and graduated valedictorian of her class from Homer City High School in 1952. She attended nursing school at the Indiana Hospital School of Nursing. After completing her training, she joined the U.S. Air Force Nurse Corp in 1956. She served as a flight nurse in the Berlin Airlift and during the Vietnam War. She spent three years on active duty and nine years in the reserves and left the Air Force with the rank of captain. She was a psychiatric nurse from 1958 to 1967 working at Torrance State Hospital, Western State Hospital and American Lake VA Hospital.
She lived most of her life in the Seattle/Tacoma area. She believed in the power of prayer and was a woman with strong faith and character. She prayed with hospice patients and worked in the prison ministry. She was a bit of daredevil in life, practical to a fault and known for her candor. She will be missed.
Remembrances may be made to the St. Vincent DePaul Society, of Holy Rosary, as it was her favorite charity.