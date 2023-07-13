On July 11, 2023, Rose Elaine (Balest) Carbone, 74, passed away peacefully, surrounded by the immense love of her family.
Elaine was born in September 1948 in Wilkinsburg, to Bruno and Rose (Nagoda) Balest.
She graduated from Franklin Regional High School, where she was the class valedictorian and completed her education with a doctorate in secondary math education from the University of Pittsburgh.
Elaine had a passion for teaching and retired as a full professor at Clarion University in Clarion, where she brought in more than $1 million in grants.
She began her teaching career in the 1970s at the Greater Latrobe Area Junior High School. She continued to teach mathematics at various colleges for many years.
Elaine was active in her community and was named the Indiana Junior Women’s Civic Club Outstanding Citizen of the Year in 1986, primarily due to her charity work.
Elaine loved being outside and could often be found in her garden picking tomatoes and lettuce or tending to her favorite flowers.
She was married to John Carbone, her loving husband of over 50 years. Together they raised three daughters, Caren (Matt) Hergenroeder, Catherine (Jeff) Emhuff and Maria (Chad) Smith. Jack and Elaine enjoyed watching their six grandchildren, Thomas, Andrew, Joseph, Lia, Sydney and Matthew, grow and thrive. Elaine always found so much happiness in their visits.
She was preceded in death by her father, Bruno; and her mother, Rose.
She is survived by her husband, children, grandchildren, her sister Marilyn (Robert) Greece, several cousins, four nieces and a nephew.
Family and friends will be received at Wolfe-von Geis Funeral Home, 5701 Lincoln Ave., Export, on Friday from 2 to 4 p.m. and 6 to 8 p.m. Parting prayers will be Saturday at the funeral home at 9:20 a.m., followed by a procession to the funeral
Funeral Mass will take place at St John Baptist de La Salle Catholic Church, 497 Athena Drive, Delmont, beginning at 10 a.m. Interment will follow at Twin Valley Memorial Park Chapel.
Donations may be made in her name to the Lewy Body Dementia Association, 912 Killian Hill Road SW, Lilburn, Ga. 30047.
For directions, to send online condolences or to send flowers, please visit www.wolfe-vongeis.com.
