Rose (Hospodar) Kuhar, 95, passed away peacefully, surrounded by family, on Sunday, Oct. 3, 2021, in Columbus, Ohio.
Rose is survived by three sons, Thomas (Becky) Kuhar, Robert Kuhar and John (Jen) Kuhar; grandchildren, Ben Kuhar, Andrea (John) Capella and David (Sarah) Kuhar; brothers, Col. Edward (Sally) Hospodar, Ret., and Col. William (Margo) Hospodar, Ret.; great-grandchildren, Brayden, Sofia and Asher Capella; and numerous cousins, nieces and nephews.
Rose is preceded in death by her beloved husband; parents; three brothers; four sisters; and her daughter-in-law.
The family will receive friends from 10 to 11 a.m. Friday at Saint Susanna Church, 200 Stotler Road, Penn Hills, with a funeral Mass to follow. The burial will be at Mount Hope Cemetery, 12707 Frankstown Road, Penn Hills.
In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to The Kobacker House hospice in Columbus, Ohio, or the charitable organization of your choice.
To read the full obituary, please visit www.shaw-davis.com/obituary/Rose-Kuhar.