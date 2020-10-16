Rose Louise (Quick) Teeter, 91, of New Florence, passed away on Wednesday, Oct. 14, 2020, at Indiana Regional Medical Center, Indiana.
The daughter of William G. Quick and Clara E. (Peace) Quick, she was born on July 6, 1929, in Tunnelton.
She was a member of the Independent Traditional Holiness Church, Indiana.
She worked for General Tire and Rubber Co., Jeannette, for 30 years, retiring in 1984.
Rose and her husband Marlin were always together and meticulously dressed. Her life was based around her church and her family. She enjoyed shopping when she could.
Rose is survived by her husband of 25 years, Marlin Blaine Teeter, whom she married Dec. 2, 1994; four stepchildren, Marlin B. Teeter Jr. (Barb), of Johnstown, Pamela Christoff (Francis), of Nanty Glo, Valory Boring (Richard), of Johnstown, and Janet Croasmun (Dallas), of Waynesburg; six step-grandchildren; several step-great-grandchildren; and several nieces and nephews.
She was preceded in death by her parents; two brothers, Clair Quick and James Quick; and seven sisters, Jane Murphy, Wilma Murphy, Laura Gordon, Maude Merichko, Alice Clawson, Mabel Teffek and Margaret Quick.
The family will receive friends from 2 to 4 and 6 to 8 p.m., Sunday in the Shoemaker Funeral Home Inc., 49 N. Walnut St., Blairsville. A funeral service will be held at 11 a.m. Monday in the funeral home with the Rev. Charles F. Williamson officiating. Interment will be in New Alexandria Union Cemetery, New Alexandria.
Due to the re-implemented government regulations concerning COVID-19, only 50 people are permitted in the funeral home at one time. For this reason, you may experience a slight wait upon arrival. Masks or face coverings will be required, and social distancing is encouraged upon entry to the funeral home, as per the CDC guidelines.
To view the online obituary, sign the guest registry or send condolences, visit www.shoemakerfamilyservices.com.