Rose Louise (Quick) Teeter, 91, of New Florence, passed away on Wednesday, Oct. 14, 2020, at Indiana Regional Medical Center, Indiana.
The family will receive friends from 2 to 4 and 6 to 8 p.m. Sunday in the Shoemaker Funeral Home Inc., 49 N. Walnut St., Blairsville. A funeral service will be held at 11 a.m. Monday in the funeral home with the Rev. Charles F. Williamson officiating. Interment will be in New Alexandria Union Cemetery, New Alexandria.
Due to the reimplemented government regulations concerning COVID-19, only 50 people are permitted in the funeral home at one time. For this reason, you may experience a slight wait upon arrival.
Masks or face coverings will be required, and social distancing is encouraged upon entry to the funeral home, as per the CDC guidelines.
