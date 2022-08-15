Rose M. (Clark) Hancock, 68, of Blairsville, passed away Saturday, Aug. 13, 2022, at St. Andrew’s Village.
She was born June 10, 1954, in Palmerton, to John Clark and Ida Bell (Kephart) Clark.
Rose worked in the deli department at Ideal Market and Martin’s. She enjoyed camping, traveling in her RV and spending time with her family and little dogs.
She is survived by two sons, Mark Joseph McKendrick, of Brush Valley, and Larry Albert McKendrick and wife Shawneen, of Strongstown; two daughters, Kelly Michelle McKendrick and husband Charlie, of Brush Valley, and Vicki Lynn Hancock, of Blairsville; several grandchildren; and a brother, Walter Clark and wife Anna, of Blairsville.
In addition to her parents, Rose was preceded in death by her husband, James L. Hancock, in 2019; nine brothers and sisters; and a little dog, Drizzt.
The family will receive friends from 2 to 4 and 6 to 8 p.m. Tuesday at the James F. Ferguson Funeral Home Inc., 25 W. Market St., Blairsville. There will be no services.
Interment will be held in Greenwood Cemetery, Indiana.