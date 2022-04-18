Rose M. Penrose, 73, of New Florence, passed away Saturday, April 16, 2022, at Indiana Square, Indiana.
Born Dec. 23, 1948, in Johnstown, Rose was the daughter of Albert and Irene (Brett) Kastner.
Rose was preceded in death her parents and sisters, Mary Jane Banks and Joann Penrose.
She is survived by her husband of 57 years, Ernest Penrose; sons Timothy Penrose and wife Nancy, of Robinson; and Todd Penrose and wife Brenda, of Dilltown; grandsons Brett Penrose and wife Heather, of Robinson; Ryan Penrose and Jen, of Latrobe; and Joseph Mulligan and wife Amy, of Dilltown; great-grandsons Bentley Penrose and Savana Penrose and Rider Mulligan; sisters Harriette Yeager and husband Bob, of Greencastle; and Donna Miller and husband Richard, of Derry. Rose is also survived by several brothers-in-law, sisters-in-law, cousins, nieces, nephews and extended family members.
Rose was an avid reader and a terrific bowler who enjoyed her flowers, watching Steelers games, doing word search puzzles and collecting hummingbird figurines. She also enjoyed the company of her faithful companions Fin and Nik.
At her request there will be no public visitation or service. Arrangements are in the care of Kenneth A. Stuart Funeral Home, New Florence.