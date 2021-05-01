Rose Marie Benamati, 86, of Homer City, died Thursday, April 29, 2021, at Lynn Haven Personal Care Home.
She was a daughter of Tranquillo and Maria Menegatti and was born June 21, 1934, in Yankeetown.
Rose was a member of Our Lady of the Assumption Parish, a secretary for 20 years at Homer-Center School District and a bank teller at Homer City State Bank.
Rose was happily married to Thomas for 46 years and lived in the Homer City area all her life. She was a member of the Kiwanis Club, Indiana Meals on Wheels and Red Barn Ladies Auxiliary. She was also active in giving her time to Our Lady of the Assumption Parish.
She enjoyed taking care of her family and loved to cook. She was able to make some wonderful Italian dishes, but was also capable of cooking just about any wild animal Tom and Mark would hunt. When spring time came, she would have the most beautiful flowers around her house. She had such a green thumb. Rose was blessed with three grandchildren and enjoyed being “Nonni” to them.
She is survived by her son, Mark, and wife Tonya, Homer City; brother Lou Menegatti and wife Barb, Baltimore; sisters Lucy Menegatti, Yankeetown; Anna Menegatti, Penn Hills; and Isabelle Menegatti Silveri husband Clyde “T-bone,” of Homer City. She is also survived by her son-in-law, Dave Doll (was married to Tina), Boalsburg, and grandchildren Briana Benamati, Jason Doll and Chantal Sisko.
In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband, Thomas; daughter Tina Doll; brother Vic Menegatti; and grandson Thomas Jacob.
Friends will be received from 2 to 4 and 6 to 8 p.m. Monday at Bowser Funeral Home and Cremation Services Inc., Homer City, where a blessing service will be held at 9:30 a.m. Tuesday, followed by a funeral Mass at 10 a.m. at Our Lady of the Assumption Church, Lucernemines. Interment will follow in the church cemetery.
In accordance with COVID-19 guidelines, masks and social distancing will be observed.
In lieu of flowers, donation may be made to the Homer City Fire Department.