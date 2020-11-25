Rose Marie George, 82, of Buffington Township, went to be with the Lord on Monday, Nov. 23, 2020, at Indiana Regional Medical Center.
Born Dec. 19, 1937, in Johnstown, she was the daughter of Stanley and Mary Augustosky, who preceded her in death. She was also preceded in death by her grandson, Michael Plowman, and brother, Frank Augustosky.
She is survived by her husband of 62 years, Edward K. George; daughters, Pam Plowman and husband George Sr., and Kathy Michaels and husband Joe, all of Buffington Township, and Sandi Mille and husband Duane, Lancaster; grandchildren, George Plowman Jr., Justin Eppley and husband Tom Bogacz, Boston, Nicole Vasbinder and husband Mark, Buffington Township, Wesley Miller, Lancaster, and Samantha Miller and fiance Andy Kulp, Lancaster; great-grandchildren, Macy and Unity Plowman and Cole Vasbinder; siblings, Louise Kachik, Nanty Glo, John Augustosky, Nanty Glo, Judy Orlando, Buffington Township, and Steve Augustosky, Georgia.
Rose Marie enjoyed playing the lottery, going to casinos and, most of all, spending time with grandchildren and great-grandchildren.
Due to COVID-19 there will be no public visitation or service at this time. A memorial service will be announced at a later date. Arrangements are in the care of the Richard C. Stuart Funeral home, Armagh.
