Rose Marie (Penich) Strbak, 93, of Blairsville, passed away on Tuesday, June 1, 2021, at her home.
The daughter of Steve and Ann (Stumpick) Penich, she was born Dec. 28, 1927, in Latrobe.
Rose was a member of S.S. Simon & Jude Roman Catholic Church, Blairsville.
She was a volunteer at Excela Health Latrobe Area Hospital, enjoyed the Silver Sneakers and was a kind and caring person to all of her family, friends and neighbors.
Rose was the last surviving member of her immediate family.
Surviving are a special nephew, Brian Penich (Patricia), and a special niece, Mary Ann Frantz (Robert) and numerous other nieces, nephews, great- and great-great-nieces and -nephews.
She was preceded in death by her parents; her husband, John, in 1994; three brothers, Frank, Andy and Charles; and two sisters, Minnie Irwin and Patricia Penich.
The family will receive friends on Friday from 9 to 11 a.m. at the Shoemaker Funeral Home Inc., 49 N. Walnut St., Blairsville. Prayers of Transfer will be held in the funeral home on Friday at 10:15 a.m. followed by a funeral Mass at 11 a.m. in S.S. Simon & Jude Roman Catholic Church, Blairsville, with Fr. Stephen R. Bugay celebrant.
Interment will be in S.S. Simon & Jude Cemetery, Blairsville.
