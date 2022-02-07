Rose Mary Trotta McCavitt, 91, of Indiana, passed away on Sunday, Jan. 30, 2021, at Indiana Square.
She was the third of four children born to Vincent and Josephine Trotta.
Rose was born Jan. 31, 1930.
She attended the Mount Union Pennsylvania schools, Juniata College, receiving a B.S. in elementary education, and Indiana University of Pennsylvania, receiving an M.Ed in elementary education. Rose taught for 38 years in New York, New Jersey and Pennsylvania.
Rose was the proud parent of her sons, Brian McCavitt, of White Salmon, Wash., and Dean McCavitt, of Loveland, Ohio.
A private funeral service was held for members of the immediate family at the Bowser-Minich Funeral Home in Indiana.