Roseann Ricupero Lubold, 92, of Indiana, passed away peacefully on Friday, April 1, 2022, at her home.
The daughter of Tony and Emma Novosel Ricupero, she was born March 8, 1930, in Indiana. Roseann was a 1948 graduate of Indiana Area High School and studied food service at Carnegie Mellon University. A traditional housewife and mother of 10 children, she was an active member of the Indiana Garden Club, district chairwoman of March of Dimes and a member of the Junior Women’s Civic Club and IRMC Auxiliary.
Roseann began her career of cooking for others at her parents’ banquet facility, Rustic Lodge, in Indiana. In 1985 she saw the need for a business that would cater to single and working parents, the elderly and those in need of prepared foods made from scratch. She opened Roseann’s Everyday Gourmet, which continues to be successful to this day with the help of several of her children.
Roseann was preceded in death by her parents, Tony and Emma Ricupero; a brother, Joseph P. Ricupero, who died in a plane accident at the Jimmy Stewart Airport in 1959; great-granddaughter Juliet Grace Smith; and many aunts, uncles and cousins.
Surviving are her 10 children, Becky Lubold; Patty Pequignot and husband Bill; Lindy Murone and husband Dave; Cindy Duffalo and Tim Johnston; Carrie Bloomquist; Tammy Setlock and husband Ken; Laurie Lubold; Emma Sullivan and husband James; Richard Lubold Jr. and wife Vickie; and Joseph Lubold and wife Tina. Also surviving are 20 grandchildren and eight great-grandchildren.
Roseann will be sadly missed by her family, friends and all who loved her.
In celebration of her life, friends and family will be received at Rairigh-Bence Funeral Home & Crematory of Indiana on Tuesday from 2 to 5 p.m. (beginning with a brief prayer service) and from 7 to 9 p.m. A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated at St. Thomas More University Parish in Indiana at 10 a.m. Wednesday. Private interment will be at St. Bernard’s Cemetery in Indiana.
In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made in the name of her great-granddaughter, to the Juliet Grace Foundation, PO Box 7407, Arlington, VA 22207; or you may also donate in Roseann’s memory to: Concordia-IRMC VNA, 850 Hospital Road, Suite 3000, Indiana, PA 15701; to Anew Home Health Agency, PO Box 193, Clymer, PA 15728; or to the Tony & Emma Ricupero Memorial Scholarship (in check memo) made payable to: Foundation For IUP, 1011 South Drive, 103 Sutton Hall, Indiana, PA 15705.
Online condolences can be expressed at rbfh.net.