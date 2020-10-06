Rosemarie R. Bobinko, 81, of Indiana, formerly of Coudersport, passed away Wednesday, Sept. 30, 2020, at Indiana Regional Medical Center, Indiana.
Rosemarie was born on March 22, 1939, in Coudersport, the daughter of Russell D. and Fern (Fisk) Ruediger. On Oct. 3, 1959, she married, then later divorced, William R. Bobinko, who died on July 2, 1990.
Rosemarie graduated from Coudersport High School, Class of 1957. She owned and operated the Betty Miller Motel in Indiana from 1963 to 1989.
Rosemarie is survived by a sister, Beatrice (Alex) Konyecsni, of Ravenna, Ohio, and several nieces and nephews.
In addition to her parents, Rosemarie was preceded in death by brothers, Raymond and Harold Ruediger.
At Rosemarie’s request there will be no visitation or service. A private burial will be in St. Eulalia Catholic Cemetery.
The family has entrusted the Thomas E. Fickinger Funeral Home, 210 N. East St. Coudersport, with her arrangements.
