Rosemarie Waechter, 71, of Indiana, died Monday, Dec. 7, 2020, at UPMC Presbyterian Hospital, Pittsburgh.
She was born in 1949 in Pittsburgh to Joseph and Rose Mary Esposito.
She was a 1971 graduate of IUP with a bachelor’s degree in speech and hearing and a master’s degree in special education.
Rosemarie was a lifelong special educator and worked at Appalachia Intermediate Unit 08 in Cambria County and ARIN Intermediate Unit 28 in Indiana County. She touched the lives of many students, parents and colleagues at Indiana Area, Homer-Center and United school districts.
She was also a volunteer for Big Brothers Big Sisters, Parents Anonymous, Indiana Regional Medical Center and VNA/Hospice of Indiana County.
Her most important role was that of caregiver to family, “carpool” and friends. Above all she cherished her daughter, Alicia Akers, and husband Chad; her beloved grandchildren, Anthony and Natalee Akers, who knew her as “Nana,” Indiana; her brother, Joseph G. Esposito Jr. (Barbara); three nieces, Emily Mamakos (Con), Natalee Esposito and Jaclyn Esposito; and numerous great-nieces and -nephews, of Pittsburgh.
Rosemarie was preceded in death by her parents; her husband, Richard F. Waechter, and her sister, Sandra Vesely.
In light of the COVID pandemic, private visitation will be held for the family. A funeral service will be broadcast via Zoom for those wishing to view. A link will be available on the Bowser-Minich website, www.bowserminich.com.
At Rosemarie’s request memorial contributions may be made to St. Jude’s Children’s Research Hospital.