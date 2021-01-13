Rosemary J. Stiffler, 88, of Indiana, went to be with the Lord at her home surrounded by her loving family on Monday, Jan. 11, 2021.
She was born in 1932 in Kittanning to the Rev. Robert and Beulah (Twigg) Crees. Rosemary attended One Hope Church in Indiana for over 50 years.
Rosemary worked for over 45 years as a grocery cashier, starting out at Acme Markets in Altoona and then Bi-Lo in Indiana. Her friendly smile always made her customers feel special and welcome as she checked them out at her register.
She especially enjoyed being outside planting flowers, watching sunsets, sitting on the porch with her faithful dog Chippa, and hunting and fishing with her husband, Allen. One of their favorite delights together was spending time at Ocean City, Md., fishing off the bridge and enjoying the ocean views. She also enjoyed playing the piano and singing the old hymns with her lovely alto voice. She sang in the choir for the very first Billy Graham Crusade.
Rosemary was deeply devoted to her friends and close-knit family. She loved the Lord and was a true prayer warrior for many people each day. Her kind and caring spirit will be remembered by many. She was a loving wife, mother, grandmother and great-grandmother and adored spending time with her family. The last four years, after her husband, Allen, went home to be with the Lord, she greatly enjoyed living at Yarnick’s farm with her daughter Lynnette, Danny and Joey.
Rosemary is survived by son Loren Stiffler and his wife Valarie, of Birmingham, Ala., and their sons, Chase, Collin, and Brandon; daughter, Karen Berry and husband Dirk, of Carlisle, and their sons, David and wife Kendall and Jason and wife Sandy; daughter, Lynnette Yarnick and husband Danny, of Indiana, and their son, Joey, and daughter, Kristi VanTine, and husband Lee and their two daughters, Skylar and Shelby. She is also survived by her siblings, Ginny Plaster, of Warsaw, Ind., and Roberta Devin, of Waynesboro; sister-in-law, Doris Stiffler, of Altoona; brother-in-law, Gary Stiffler, and wife Nancy; and brother-in-law, the Rev. Don Rough, of Johnstown.
In addition to Rosemary’s parents, she was preceded in death by her loving husband, Allen; sister Dorothy Rough; and brothers-in law Dave Plaster and James Devin.
The family would also like to thank special caregivers Heather Binkina, Janet Kramer and others who helped with Rosemary’s care.
A memorial service celebrating Rosemary’s life will be held at a later date. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to One Hope Church, 100 Ben Franklin Road South, Indiana, PA 15701, or Billy Graham Evangelistic Association, 1 Billy Graham Parkway, Charlotte, N.C. 28201, or 1 (877) 247-2426 (for Crusades in honor of Rosemary Stiffler — 155 Thomas Covered Bridge Road, Indiana, PA 15701 for family acknowledgement).
To sign the guest book, go to www.bowserminich.com.