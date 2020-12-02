Rosemary (Mack) McDowell, 91, of Indiana, died Monday, Nov. 30, 2020, at St. Andrew’s Village.
Born in Johnstown Oct. 27, 1929, she was the daughter of Ira Kenneth Mack and Mary (Findley) Mack.
She was preceded in death by her beloved parents, Ken and Mary Mack; brother, Gerald; and husband, Ken, to whom she was happily married for 53 years.
She had two children, Fred, Indiana, and Connie (Jim), The Villages, Fla.; two grandchildren, Jennifer (Chet) Copperthite, Huntsville, Ala., and James (Stacey), Pittsburgh; and four great-grandchildren.
She was tax collector of West Wheatfield Township for 20 years.
Rosemary and Ken loved to travel and camp and spent their retirement winters in Florida in their motor home. They visited every state in the USA, highlighted by a four-month trip to the West Coast and a trip to Alaska to visit their son, Fred.
Rosemary always had a sweet smile and kind word for everyone. People were drawn to her pleasant personality, sense of humor and kind heart. She dearly loved her family, friends and church. She was a life-long member of the United Methodist Church.
St. Andrew’s Village was Rosemary’s home for the last seven years. We extend our thanks to the nurses and staff who provided extraordinary care of Rosemary.
There will be a private ceremony in the spring, and her ashes will be interred at Bethel Presbyterian Church Cemetery, New Florence.
In lieu of flowers, donations in her memory may be made to Grace United Methodist Church, P.O. Box 6, Indiana, PA 15701 or St. Andrew’s Village, 1155 Indian Springs Road, Indiana, PA 15701.
Cremation at Rairigh-Bence Crematory is under the direction of the Rairigh-Bence Funeral Home of Indiana.
