Rosemma (Guiher) Deem, 83, of Gas Center, passed through Heaven’s Gates on Saturday, Feb. 19, 2022.
Born in Twin Rocks, to David and Margaret (Jones) Guiher, she attended Blacklick Township High School.
Rose married Ray Deem on Nov. 2, 1957.
Rose enjoyed sewing, cooking and baking. Her family and friends especially appreciated her homemade lasagna and dinner rolls.
Outside of the home, the job she found most rewarding was working as an aide in a classroom for children with special needs. She encouraged every child to strive to reach for the stars and to be the best they could be.
Rose was a member of the Blacklick Community UMC near Vintondale for more than 50 years. She taught Sunday School and Bible School classes for decades. Rose considered each of her students to be a gift from God, sent to teach her about His love. She always said that Dougie, a special child at the church, taught her more than she taught him.
After launching their children out into the real world, Rose and Ray became foster parents and guided dozens of children through difficult times. They provided a safe haven for hurting children and helped prepare them for forever homes.
In addition to her parents and sisters, Yvonne Fye and MaryJane Guiher, Rose was preceded in death by her husband, Ray, on Dec. 12, 2008. She will also be looking forward to reuniting with grandson, Norman and meeting infant daughter, Patti.
Rose is survived by these children, Laurie, Susan, Michael, Aaron, Rich and Bradley (Daniele). Also surviving Rose are her grandchildren, Alex, of Pittsburgh; Samantha, of Arkansas; and April (Michael) Hauck, of Strongstown; great-grandchild, Haylee Hauck, will also miss her GG. In addition to numerous nieces and nephews, Rose is survived by sisters, Davette (John) Rummel; Edrice (Dave) Stalker; and Judy Kowalski. Rose is also fondly remembered by Marie Tobia Deem, a special family friend.
Viewing will be held today from 2 p.m. until time of service at 5 p.m. at Hindman Funeral Homes & Crematory Inc., 146 Chandler Ave. Johnstown. Following the service at the funeral home, please join us at the Blacklick Community UMC, 1453 Bracken Road, Vintondale, for a brief service of remembrance and a meal. All are invited to attend.
In lieu of flowers donations may be made to Blacklick Community UMC.
Arrangements in care of Hindman Funeral Homes & Crematory Inc. Condolences may be made at www.hindmanfuneralhomes.com.