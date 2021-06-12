Roxann “Roxy” Campbell, 56, of New Florence, passed away Wednesday, June 9, 2021, from complications of COPD surrounded by loved ones.
She was born July 30, 1964, the daughter of late Carl Boyd and Catherine Joann (McIntire) McGinnis.
She also was preceded in death by brother Daryl McGinnis, granddaughters Leah Campbell-Ressler and Adalena Grace Boring.
She is survived by children Amy Boring and husband Todd, Clyde; and Michelle Campbell and Mark Campbell Jr., both of Los Angeles, Calif.: grandchildren Taylei and Jadelyn Boring and Cameron and Chloe Hortert; siblings Barb McCloskey, Ste. Genevieve, Mo.; Gary Ludwig, Blairsville; Carol Garshnick and husband Frank, Seward; Carl Boyd McGinnis Jr., Brady McGinnis and wife Tiffany and Brian McGinnis, all of New Florence; former husband Mark Campbell, Dilltown; and best friend Charlene Hillegas, New Florence. She is also survived by numerous aunts, uncles, nieces, nephews and cousins.
Roxann enjoyed spending time with her family and many friends, especially her granddaughters.
Friends received from 2 to 6 p.m. Sunday at Kenneth A. Stuart Funeral Home, 139 Ligonier St., New Florence. Online condolences may be left at www.thestuartfuneralhomes.com.