Roxie Imogene Kinter

Roxie “Jean” Imogene Kinter, 95, of Meadville, passed away Monday, Aug. 31, 2020, at home surrounded by her loving family.
She was born Aug. 28, 1925, in Indiana County, a daughter of Wilmer I. Roser and Mildred M. Waltermier Roser. She married James W. Kinter on Sept. 22, 1946. He preceded her in death on Aug. 17, 1989.
She was employed and retired from Hubbard Bus Service.
Jean is survived by a daughter, Kathy Kinter, of Frederick, Md.; a brother, Lester Roser and wife Eva, of Pasadena, Md.; and several nieces and nephews.
Family and friends are welcome to call on Friday from 5 to 8 p.m. at Ryan M. Warren Funeral Home and Cremation Services Inc., 544 Chestnut St., Meadville.
The funeral service will be private with Jean’s nephew, Pastor Paul Sensebaugh, officiating. The funeral service will be available to the public via livestream on Saturday at 1 p.m. on Jean’s Book of Memories online at www.warrenfh.com by clicking the webcast link.
Burial will take place in Greendale Cemetery, Meadville.
