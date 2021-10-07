Roy Allen Sharp, 85, of Blairsville, passed away at his residence on Tuesday, Oct. 5, 2021.
A son of Clair and Dorothy (Henry) Sharp, Roy was born on Aug. 8, 1936, in Richmond, Va.
A Saltsburg High School graduate, Roy worked at his family business, Sharp’s Auto Body Works, for 55 years. The body shop was his whole life. When not working, Mr. Sharp loved spending time with his family.
Left to cherish his memory are his wife of 57 years, Dorothy E. (Barnhart) Sharp; three sons, Roy A. Sharp Jr. (DeAnna), of Austin, Texas; Randy C. Sharp, of Blairsville; and Richmond J. Sharp (Brenda), of Blairsville; a stepdaughter, Judy Scribe; a sister, Nancy Butchkoski (Ron), of Clarksburg; a granddaughter, Lindsay Sharp (Zach), of Blairsville; and one great-grandchild, Hayden Sharp.
Roy was preceded in death by his parents; his brother, Robert Sharp; and his sister, Hazel Marie Jezewski.
Burial will be at Blairsville Cemetery.
Per Roy’s wishes, there will be no visitation. Shoemaker Funeral Home Inc., 49 N. Walnut St., Blairsville, has been entrusted with the arrangements.