Roy B. Smith Jr., 83, of Rural Valley, passed away peacefully at the home of his sister in Hollsopple, Pa., on Friday, July 28, 2023.
He was born on May 6, 1940, in Ligonier to Roy B. Smith Sr. and Carrie Blanche Smith (Ross).
Roy graduated from United High School in Armagh in 1958 and went on to proudly serve his country in the United States Marine Corps for seven years, where he served stateside as well as in Okinawa, Japan. He then attended Tulane University in New Orleans, graduating with a Bachelor of Science in mathematics in 1975.
During his professional career as an electrical engineer, he developed an extensive background in weapons systems electronics. Some of his employers included Ingalls Shipyard in Pascagoula, Miss., Avondale Shipyards in New Orleans, and GE/RCA in Moorestown, N.J. He finished his career with Lockeed Martin in 2003 as a senior member of the engineering staff after 20 years of service. There, he performed systems integration on the Aegis Combat System for the U.S. Navy and was also involved with the Combat System Engineering Development Site in Moorestown.
Following retirement, Roy enjoyed spending time with his family, friends and grandchildren. He was an active member of the Rural Valley Senior Center, where he enjoyed playing card games like pinochle and socializing with friends. Roy had a lifelong thirst for knowledge and always had his nose in a technical or math textbook. He also greatly enjoyed “The Great Courses” DVDs and solving Sudoku puzzles.
Surviving are his daughter, Susan McCollum (Smith) and husband Philip McCollum with their children, Jessica McCollum and Matthew McCollum, of Hammonton, N.J. He is also survived by his brother, Edward Smith, and his sister, Helen Berzonski. His stepchildren include Janie Picciano, Maryann Enciso, Johanna Canizzaro and James Afflerbach. He is also survived by many grandchildren, nieces and nephews.
In addition to his parents, he was predeceased by his first wife and mother to Susan McCollum, Sandra Smith (Wilson); his late wife of 25 years, Maryann Smith (Afflerbach); his brother, Ralph Smith; and his stepdaughters, Madeline Stein and Fredericka Smith.
A memorial gathering will be held from 10 to 11 a.m. Saturday with a celebration of life service to immediately follow at Carson/Boyer Funeral Home, 724 W. Main St., Rural Valley, PA 16249.
Online condolences may be made at www.carsonboyer.com.
