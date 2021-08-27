Roy D. Stiffey Sr. passed away on Thursday, Aug. 26, 2021, in Allegheny General Hospital in Pittsburgh.
He was the son of Howard W. and Mary (Brink) Stiffey, born April 6, 1941, in Nowrytown. Roy previously worked in the coal mines. He had a love of animals. Roy enjoyed listening to country music and Elvis Presley. He also enjoyed spending time with his friends and telling stories.
He is survived by six children, Ronald Stiffey (Kim), of Indiana; Kimberly Shaffer (Brian), of Cuyahoga Falls, Ohio; Brenda Misner (Brad), of Northern Cambria; Christine Rainey (Jody), of Penn Run; Susan Dzurko (Andrew), of Greensburg; and Roy Stiffey Jr., of New Haven, Ind.; seven grandchildren and one great-grandson; a brother, Wendell Stiffey, of Kent, Wash.; a sister, Sharon Tenerovich, of New Alexandria; and many close friends.
Roy was preceded in death by his parents; two sisters, Margaret Fink and Yvonne Neag; and a brother, Barry Stiffey.
All services will be private for the family. Interment will be in Pine Land Cemetery, Strongstown.
The McCabe-Roof Funeral Home, 565 Franklin St., Clymer, is assisting the Stiffey family. Online condolences may be made at www.mccaberooffh.com.