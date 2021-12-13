Roy Eugene Woods Sr., 80, of Clymer, passed away peacefully surrounded by his family on Wednesday, Dec. 8, 2021, and into the arms of Jesus and his wife from the Embassy of Hillsdale Park with the assistance of the Penn Hospice and the compassionate care of the Embassy staff and Pastor Calvin Duvall and his wife, Joanne.
The son of Oscar Fay Woods and Bessie L. (Bowser) Woods Paul, he was born on May 16, 1941, in Arcadia.
Roy was a Christian and loved the Lord.
He was a member of Two Lick Baptist Church in Dixonville.
He wed Victoria “Vickie” Eugenia (Greene) Woods on Aug. 12, 1961, and they shared 52 years of marriage before her death on Dec. 29, 2013.
Roy worked as a heavy equipment operator for various coal mining companies in Indiana County, including C & C Coal Co. and Brocious Coal Company.
Roy dearly loved his wife, children and grandchildren. He was a man who thoroughly enjoyed spending time with family and friends, as well as talking to and easily befriending others he encountered on a daily basis.
One of his favorite pastimes was attending car races and he particularly loved the races at the Marion Center track.
Roy is survived by his six children: Robin Woods; Ronda (Woods) Stiles and husband Todd; Roy Woods Jr. and wife Andrea; Milissa J. (Woods) Johns and husband Billy; and Kevin Woods and Matthew Woods; his grandchildren: Cpt. Jenae Stiles, OD, and husband Jefferson Thomas; Jenessa Stiles, AuD, and boyfriend Ryan McConahey; Alaina Stiles; Jake B. Stiles; Kyle, Logan, Gavin and Ella Kate Woods; Shane Johns and girlfriend Trinity Tran; Tori Johns and boyfriend Jaydon Grusky; Quentin Woods; Courtney Woods and boyfriend Bobby Freno; Kaely Woods; Maggie Woods; Izabellah Woods and Brady Woods and two great-grandchildren: Layla and Kane.
Also surviving are his sister, Johanna “Joann” Rearick and husband Bill; his brother, William Woods and wife Helen; his stepbrother, John Paul and wife Amelia; his sister-in-law, Catherine Woods; and his very special friends and neighbors, Bill and Tammy Buterbaugh.
He was preceded in death by his parents; his stepfather, Wilmer Paul; his wife, Vickie; his four brothers: Junior, Franklin, Miller and Calvin “Bud” Woods; his three sisters: May Walls, Naomi Huey and infant Lorraine Woods; and his special friend, Vernice Wimble.
At his family’s request, private arrangements are with the assistance of the Rairigh Funeral Home Ltd. in Hillsdale.
Family friend, Pastor Calvin Duvall, will officiate.
Interment will take place beside his wife in Ruffner Cemetery, Tanoma Road, Clymer.
Visit www.rairighfh.com to sign Roy’s guestbook and share condolences.