Roy Oliver Sheerer, 69, of Shelocta, formerly of Corry, died unexpectedly Friday, March 26, 2021, at Allegheny General Hospital, Pittsburgh.
Born in Coudersport, Potter County, he was a son of Elwin Jeremiah Sheerer, of Shelocta, and the late Audrey Jean (Higley) Sheerer. He was the husband of the late Cathy (Heise) Sheerer; they were married for 25 years.
Roy served in the U.S. Air Force and was stationed in Colorado during the Vietnam War. After his military service, Roy obtained a bachelor’s degree in engineering with a minor in biology from the University of Findlay in Findlay, Ohio.
He worked for many years as a machinist for Barnes Group Inc. in Corry and retired in 2006.
Roy was a true outdoorsman who liked to hunt and fish. He was very active in local archery shoots and he was involved in many sportsmen’s clubs in Indiana and Corry.
He coached his own kids in football, baseball and softball while they were growing up and continued coaching for years, always trying his best to keep children involved in recreational sports. He also enjoyed a game of poker, especially Texas Hold’em. Most importantly, Roy loved his grandchildren.
Roy will be remembered by his father, Elwin J. Sheerer, of Shelocta; and his children: Curtis Sheerer, of Corry; Raelene Stein (Frank), of Cherry Tree; Audrey Sheerer, of Erie; and Elizabeth Huffman (Kurt), of Fort Drum, N.Y. He will also be missed by his 15 grandchildren and his siblings: Rex Sheerer, of Cochranton; Robin Vonn (Billy), of Litchfield, Maine; and Renee Parker, of Meadville.
He was preceded in death by his mother, Audrey (Higley) Sheerer, and his wife, Cathy (Heise) Sheerer.
In accordance with Roy’s wishes there will be no services. The Sheerer family is being assisted by Rairigh-Bence Funeral Home of Clymer. Cremation at Rairigh-Bence Crematory.
Memorial donations may be made to Corry Area School District to benefit sports programs: c/o Vickey Britton, 534 East Pleasant St., Corry, PA 16407.
