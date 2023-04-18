Roy Reubin Tohms, 100, of Indiana, passed away Sunday, April 16, 2023, while at the Maple Valley Personal Care Home.
The son of Adolf and Rose (Kanuss) Tohms, he was born June 10, 1922, in Milbank, S.D.
Roy was an ardent student of the Bible and a strong believer in Jesus Christ as his Lord and Savior. He had attended One Hope Church.
He served in World War II as a fighter pilot. Roy had been employed by FMC (Syntron) in Homer City and retired from that facility.
His many hobbies included hunting, farming and world-wide travel. He was also an avid reader with a quick wit and a challenging mind.
Surviving is his daughter, Susan Ross, of Colorado Springs, Colo.; grandchildren Teresa (Jeff) Ackerman, of Mentor, Ohio, Gary (Kim) Tohms Jr., of Las Vegas, Douglas (Ruthann) Ross, of Castle Rock, Colo., Darren Ross, of Wilmington, Ill., Jason (Heidi) Ross, of Lakewood, Colo., and Renay Tohms, of Richmond, Va.; 12 great-grandchildren; three great-great-grandchildren; and numerous nieces and nephews.
Preceding Roy in death were his parents; his wife of 68 years, Goldie; and sons Gary and Ronald.
He will be sadly missed.
Arrangements by the John A. Lefdahl Funeral Home will be private.