Roy “Shields” Simpson, 67, of Home, passed away Thursday, Oct. 6, 2022. Born in Indiana on May 11, 1955, he was the son of Dave and Jean (McMillen) Simpson.
Shields graduated from Marion Center High School. He worked for Douds of Plumville for more than 30 years and also maintained the family farm. He enjoyed antique tractors and farm equipment; he was the past president of the Ox Hill Fair and served on the board for many years. He was a big World War II buff and former member of Plumville Presbyterian Church.
Shields is survived by his son Robert Young, of Home, as well as cousins and extended family. He was preceded in death by his parents.
Friends will be received from 2 to 4 p.m. and 6 to 8 p.m. Wednesday at the Bowser-Minich Funeral Home, Indiana, where a service will be held at 11 a.m. Thursday, with Pastor Collen McFarland officiating. Burial will follow in Marion Center Cemetery.
