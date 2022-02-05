Ruby Darlene Cumberledge Barris, 81, of Indiana, passed away Thursday, Feb. 3, 2022, at Beacon Ridge in Indiana.
She was born Tuesday, Nov. 12, 1940, in Coon Run (Greene County), the daughter of Clark and Pauline Cumberledge.
She enjoyed reading Christian history, knitting and taking rides in the country and loved to spend time with her family.
She is survived by her children, Robert J. Barris, of Indiana, and Scott A. Barris and his wife Andrea, of Shelocta; her grandchildren, Chad Barris and his wife Jeannine, of Fort Worth, Texas; Matthan Eaton, of Spring Church; and Rylee Eaton, of Shelocta; two great-grandchildren; and her brothers, Duane Cumberledge and his wife Linda, of Indiana, and Chuck Cumberledge and his wife Bobbie, of Ford City.
In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her brothers, Joseph and Glenn Cumberledge; and a sister, Kay Shirley.
All funeral arrangements were private and entrusted to the Kelly L. Corridoni Funeral Home LTD, 400 Indiana Ave., Avonmore.
