Ruby G. (Laney) Thompson, 91, of Indiana, passed away on Tuesday, July 28, 2020, while at Indiana Regional Medical Center.
The daughter of Grant and Cecelia (Long) Laney, she was born Jan. 5, 1929, in Clymer.
Ruby will be remembered as a loving mother, grandmother and great-grandmother who enjoyed sewing, quilting and traveling. She was a member of the First Church of God.
Surviving are her children, Roger (Elizabeth) Thompson, Arlington, Wash.; and Wanda (Don) Bothell, Creekside; daughter-in-law, Margaret Thompson, Indiana; grandchildren, Dennis Bothell, Creekside; Donna (Brian) McIntyre, Kittanning; and Jenny Michaud, Arlington, Wash.; great-grandchildren, Brooke and Nathan Bothell, Creekside; and Kiley and Kaitlyn McIntyre, Kittanning; brother, Vernon Laney, Patton; sisters, Hazel Lute, Northern Cambria; and Violet (Roy) Keith and Edna (Sheldon) Keith, both of Cherry Tree.
In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband, Paul, whom she married Nov. 7, 1953; son, Gary; and sister, Grace Felton.
Friends will be received on Saturday from 5 to 7 p.m. at the John A. Lefdahl Funeral Home with service to immediately follow with the Rev. Matthew Lantz officiating. As per state regulations, masks and social distancing are required. Burial in Greenwood Cemetery will be private.