Ruby Keith, 95, of Indiana, formerly of Marion Center, passed away Tuesday, Dec. 14, 2021.
The daughter of Chalmer R. and Lottie (Park) Dilling, she was born Sept. 26, 1926, in Nanty Glo.
Mrs. Keith was a member of the First United Methodist Church of Marion Center. Surviving are four children, Jean Jackson, Jerry Keith and wife Mary, Linda Wilson and husband Fred and David Keith and wife Michele; four grandchildren, Christopher Jackson, Rebekah Jackson, Cheyenne Keith and Lauren DeBar; and one great-granddaughter, Jordyn Gardner-Keith.
In addition to her parents, Ruby was preceded in death by her husband, Marion Keith; four sisters; two brothers; and her son-in-law, Larry Jackson.
Friends will be received Monday from 2 to 4 and 6 to 8 p.m. at the John A. Lefdahl Funeral Home, Indiana. An additional hour of viewing will be held Tuesday from 10 to 11 a.m. A funeral service will immediately follow in the Lefdahl Chapel with Pastor Erica Wellner officiating.
Interment in the McDowell Cemetery will be private.
In lieu of flowers, if so desired, a donation in Ruby’s memory can be made to First United Methodist Church of Marion Center, 204 Main St., PO Box 197, Marion Center, PA 15759.