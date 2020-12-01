Ruby Larue Fletcher (Little), of Waterman, passed away Sunday, Nov. 29, 2020, at St. Andrew’s Village.
She was born on Nov. 27, 1939, and was the daughter of Roy and Bertha Little, of Little Town.
She was a loving wife, mother, grandmother and great-grandmother. She loved spending time with her family and enjoyed cooking. She will be dearly missed by all who knew her.
She is survived by three daughters, Leisa and husband Jeff Ober, Donna and husband Donald “Buck” Colgan Jr. and Carol Lantzy; four grandchildren, Mindy and husband Bud Shirley, Michael Lantzy, April Budner and boyfriend Chad O’Shell and Nathan Lantzy and fiancée Morgan Cochran. She is also survived by four great-grandchildren, Averi Shirley, Wayne “Buddy” Shirley III and Kurtis and Grayson Budner.
In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband, Paul Leroy Fletcher; her son, Richard Paul Fletcher; and her grandson, Justin S. Lantzy.
Friends will be received Wednesday from 11 a.m. until the time of service at 1 p.m. at the Bowser Funeral Home and Cremation Services Inc., Homer City. Interment to follow in the Greenwood Cemetery, Indiana.