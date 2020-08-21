Ruby L. Kwisnek

Ruby L. (Sharp) Kwisnek, 94, of Clarksburg, passed away on Wednesday, Aug. 19, 2020, at the Indiana Regional Medical Center, Indiana.
The daughter of Francis Clyde and Lottie E. (Cary) Sharp, she was born June 25, 1926, in Blacklick Township, Indiana County.
Mrs. Kwisnek was a member of Ebenezer Presbyterian Church, Lewisville, the church Missionary Society and was a 4-H leader.
She worked for Steiner Drapery Factory, Saltsburg, for 12 years and was very active in the family sheep farm, Scenic View Farm.
Surviving are three sons, James Kwisnek and his wife, Penny; Ronald Kwisnek and his wife, Lynn; and Gary Kwisnek, all of Clarksburg; two daughters, Lois Zagrodnichek and her husband, Bill, of Clarksburg, and Kathy Wescott and her husband, Roy, of Glen Allen, Va.; 10 grandchildren: Eugene “Chip” Kwisnek, Becky Reynolds, Dale Kwisnek, Stephanie Kwisnek, Chris Zagrodnichek, Pat Zagrodnichek, Lori Shroyer, Dr. Lisa (Kwisnek) LaMantia, Jesse Jo Roland and Wendy Gyllenhoff; 23 great-grandchildren, Steven Kwisnek, Tyler Kwisnek, Levi Kwisnek, Liam Kwisnek, Lincoln Kwisnek, Lachlan Kwisnek, Emily Reynolds, Austin Kwisnek, Martin Kwisnek, Dominic Kwisnek, Emma Gyllenhoff, Taylor Gyllenhoff, Noah Chenel, Anna Johnson, Jessie Roland, Ava Shroyer, Jada Shroyer, Anara Shroyer, Sophie Lulu LaMantia, Hailey Music, Owen Zagrodnichek, Olivia Zagrodnichek and Logan Zagrodnichek; several nieces and nephews; and her loyal Boston Terrier friend, Maci.
She was preceded in death by her parents; her husband of 66 years, Steve Kwisnek, on Sept. 1, 2009; son Eugene Kwisnek in 1992; two grandsons, Chad Kwisnek and Ronald C. Kwisnek II; son-in-law Jesse Roland; two sisters, Hazel Cunningham and Dora Clawson; and five brothers, Floyd Sharp, Norman Sharp, Edward Sharp, Clair Sharp and Ray Sharp.
Due to the COVID-19 pandemic a private visitation and funeral service will be held at the Shoemaker Funeral Home Inc., 49 N. Walnut St., Blairsville.
Interment will be in Ebenezer Cemetery, Lewisville.
Memorials may be made to the Ebenezer Cemetery, c/o of Ken Fails, 5706 Newport Road, Clarksburg, PA 15725, in memory Mrs. Kwisnek.
