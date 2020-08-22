Ruby L. Kwisnek

Ruby L. (Sharp) Kwisnek, 94, of Clarksburg, passed away on Wednesday, Aug. 19, 2020, at the Indiana Regional Medical Center, Indiana.
The daughter of Francis Clyde and Lottie E. (Cary) Sharp, she was born June 25, 1926, in Blacklick Township, Indiana County.
Due to the COVID-19 pandemic a private visitation and funeral service will be held at the Shoemaker Funeral Home Inc., 49 N. Walnut St., Blairsville.
Interment will be in Ebenezer Cemetery, Lewisville.
Memorials may be made to the Ebenezer Cemetery, c/o of Ken Fails, 5706 Newport Road, Clarksburg, PA 15725, in memory of Mrs. Kwisnek.
