Ruby M. (Widdowson) Cramer, 89, of Penn Run, went to be with the Lord on Wednesday, Jan. 11, 2023, at Indiana Regional Medical Center.
The daughter of Harry O. and Ida “Myrtle” (Henry) Widdowson, she was born July 10, 1933 in Penn Run.
On Sept. 2, 1951, she married Robert Perry Cramer Sr. and they shared over 66 years of marriage together, until his death on March 14, 2018.
Ruby was a graduate of Indiana High School and the Penn Run schools.
Well known for her love of God, music and serving others, she enjoyed spending time with her family. She gave of her gifts, time and musical talents for many years at the Penn Run Church of the Brethren, where she was a lifetime member. She directed several Wednesday’s childrens’ church programs, such as 66 Book Club and The Achievers. She loved to sing God’s praises in her home, as well as at church and encouraged lots of singing, dancing and instrument playing in her home. She welcomed all into her heart and many into her home. Many outside the immediate family considered her “Grandma Ruby.”
Ruby especially enjoyed spending time with her children, grandchildren and great-grandchildren, all of whom brought her true joy and a radiant smile to her face. She treasured her parents and 11 siblings and often spoke of special memories with all of them. Ruby loved the simple joys of life, like ice cream (banana splits).
Prior to her retirement, Ruby was a cafeteria worker (“Lunch Lady”), well loved by all who came through her line at Penn Run Elementary School and Penns Manor elementary and high school. They were all amazed by her math skills!
Ruby is survived by her five children, Barry Cramer, of Erie; Timothy Cramer and wife Janet; Jeffrey Cramer and wife Karen; Connie Barnes and Robert Cramer Jr. and wife Veronica, all of Penn Run; her 11 grandchildren: Hillery Cramer and spouse Jessica, Barry Cramer Jr. and spouse Ashley, Terry Cramer and spouse Ashley, Kathy Nichol and spouse Jerod, Cortney Tyger and spouse Isaac, Michael Cramer and spouse Kayla, Zachary Cramer and fiancé Heather, Jessica Green and spouse Chad, Justin Barnes and spouse Brittany, Rhonda Ritenour and spouse Eric, and Abigaile Cramer; her 10 great-grandchildren: Noah and Apollo Green, Nathanael Ritenour, Declan Tyger, Raena and Audrey Nichol, Caidence Minich-Cramer, Alexander Cramer, and Adalynn and Elise Cramer; her four siblings, Janet (Widdowson) Yuninger, of Maryland; Harry “Dale” Widdowson, of Pennsylvania; Iris (Widdowson) Walters, of Pennsylvania; and Fred Widdowson, of Virginia.
She was preceded in death by her parents; her husband, Robert; her siblings, Kenneth Widdowson, Kathryn (Widdowson) Polder, Wendell Widdowson, Ruth (Widdowson) Ankeny, Ronald Widdowson, Wilda (Widdowson) Eberly and Marjorie (Widdowson) Allen; and her son-in-law, Roger Barnes.
Family and friends will be received from 4 to 7 p.m. Sunday at Penn Run Church of the Brethren, 2315 Route 553, Penn Run. Additional viewing will be held at the church from 10 a.m. until the time of the 11:30 a.m. funeral service on Monday. Pastor Jeff Fackler and Eric Ritenour will officiate.
Memorial contributions may be made to Camp Harmony Scholarship Fund, P.O. Box 158, Hooversville, PA 15936.
Visit www.rairighfh.com to sign Ruby’s guestbook and share a condolence message.