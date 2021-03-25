Rudolph S. Gaston III

Rudolph Steven “Bubba” Gaston III, 61, Blairsville, died Tuesday, March 23, 2021, at UPMC Montefiore Hospital, Pittsburgh.
Born Feb. 28, 1960, in Indiana, he was the son of Rudolph Gaston and Shirley (Gates) Gaston.
Rudy was of the Catholic faith. He was a 1978 graduate of Blairsville High School where he excelled in football. Rudy worked many years with his Dad and brothers on the family farm. Bubba was a great brother and most loving uncle. He loved going to the casinos and family gatherings. Bubba enjoyed his table at Blairsville Sanso’s. Rudy was the most kind, gentle and selfless person you could ever want to meet. He will be missed.
Surviving are his sisters, Renee Nastase and husband Victor, Blairsville, and Mary Anne Spadafora and daughters Mia-Ann, Gabriella, Giavonna and Cecilia Spadafora, Indiana; brothers Mike Gaston and wife Tracy, Blairsville, and Bob Gaston and fiancé Lorie, Blairsville; nephews, Bryan Nastase and wife Emilie, Butch Nastase, Mike Gaston Jr. and wife Tara, Tommy Gaston and fiancé Chelse, Bobby Gaston and Austin Gaston; niece Gina Nastase; great-nieces Myla, Dax and Tenly; many cousins and extended family; and beloved dog, Napoleon.
He was preceded in death by his parents.
In keeping with Rudy’s wishes, there will be no visitation. A graveside service will be held in S.S. Simon & Jude Cemetery, Blairsville, on Saturday at 10:30 a.m. with Father Stephen R. Bugay will officiate.
Funeral arrangements are being handled by the James F. Ferguson Funeral Home Inc., Blairsville.