Ruel Davis, 87, of Delaware, Ohio, formerly of Northern Cambria and Sun City Center, Fla., passed away Wednesday, Sept. 28, at Willow Brook at Delaware Run, surrounded by family.
He was born March 10, 1935, in Barr Township, to John Orin and Ella (Good) Davis. He graduated from Spangler High School in 1952 and enlisted in the United States Army where he served as a firefighter in occupied Japan from September 1953 to August 1955. Upon his return to the U.S., he enrolled at Indiana University of Pennsylvania where he earned a double major in chemistry and physics.
He first taught in the Washington, D.C., area then transferred back home and taught at Purchase Line High School in Commodore until his retirement.
On March 7, 1969, he married Pauline (Repine) Dye, and he also became stepdad to Beverly, Barbara and John.
After retiring from teaching, he and Pauline began rehabbing houses and enjoying time between Florida and Pennsylvania. They also cared for many loved ones throughout their retirement years.
Ruel was preceded in death by his wife, Pauline; his parents, Orin and Ella; siblings Helen, Ethel, Chauncey and Carl; daughter Barbara Deeble; and sons-in-law Terry Vorhees and Charles Deeble.
He is survived by sister Lois Young, of Stow, Ohio; daughter Beverly Vorhees, of Ruskin, Fla.; son John (Debbie) Dye, of Delaware, Ohio; grandchildren Sean Yoder, Ryan Yoder (Stacey Vertullo), Christa (Greg) Carll, Jenny Deeble (Marty Martin), Charles (Sarah) Deeble, Matthew (Elizabeth) Dye, Thomas (Chelsea) Dye and Christopher (Wendy) Greasamar; and 14 great-grandchildren.
A celebration of life will take place in the spring of 2023 in his beloved home of Cambria County. An announcement of date and time will follow at a later date.
The family would like to thank the wonderful staff at Willow Brook at Delaware Run for their care and love of our “Pap.”
Memorial contributions may be made to the Alzheimer’s Association at www.alz.org.
Memories and condolences may be expressed at www.snyderfuneralhomes.com.
The Snyder-Rodman Funeral Center in Delaware is proud to serve this veteran and his family.