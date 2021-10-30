Russell Edward Hurd, 71, of Cherry Tree, passed away Thursday, Oct. 28, 2021, at UPMC Shadyside in Pittsburgh. He was born to Cecil F. and Anna (Erickson) Hurd in LaJose. Russell was a 1969 graduate of Purchase Line High School. He attended Vail Technical School for auto body. He started in 1971 working for Lacue’s Chevrolet and Buick as an auto body technician, where he worked for more than 32 years before retiring in 2003. He was a member of Newberg Baptist Church. When Russell was younger, he liked to hunt, fish, enjoy the outdoors and collect antique trains. He had a love of vehicles and attending car shows.
He is survived by his wife of 50 years, whom he married on Sept. 4, 1971, Connie (Drummond) Hurd, Cherry Tree; three brothers, Floyd E. Hurd, LaJose; Earl Hurd and wife Kathy, Buffalo, N.Y.; and James Hurd and wife Sally, Mahaffey; three sisters, Irene Brothers, Cherry Tree; Ruth Bell and husband Albert, LaJose; and Sharon Irvine, Irvona; two sisters-in-law, Linda Deabenderfer and husband David, Indiana, and Alice Ferringer and husband Larry, Smicksburg; and numerous nieces and nephews. He is also survived by his pet rooster, Noodles.
He was preceded in death by his parents; a brother, Cecil Hurd; and three sisters, Marie Rishell, Mildred Solley and Grace Ann Dropps.
Friends will be received on Sunday at the Newburg Baptist Church in LaJose from 1 p.m. until the service at 3 p.m. with Russell’s brother, James Hurd, officiating. Graveside services will be private at LaJose Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the donor’s choice. The Waldron Funeral Home of Mahaffey has been entrusted with the arrangements.
