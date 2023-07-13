Russell George Quick, 81, of Blairsville, passed away Tuesday, July 11, 2023, in Independence Health System-Latrobe Hospital, Latrobe.
The son William J. and Ruth H. (Greene) Quick, he was born June 4, 1942, in Blairsville.
Russell was a graduate of Blairsville High School, Class of 1960 and worked for the Department of Military Affairs for 36 years.
He was a veteran of the U.S. Army, 1st sergeant in the Army National Guard serving 33 years and won many rifle marksmanship awards.
He was a member of VFW Post No. 5821, American Legion No. 0407, BPOE No. 406, and the Acacia Lodge No. 355 F&AM all of Blairsville.
Russell organized the military display for many years in the Blairsville Armory and was the organizer and mentor for the Blairsville Military Honor Guard.
Surviving is his wife of 60 years, Kathryn L. (Murray) Quick, whom he married on April 27, 1963; a daughter, Diana “Dee” Cavender (Dave Henigin), of Blairsville; daughter-in-law Amy Quick, of Latrobe; two grandchildren, Channing and Carrick Cavender; two sisters, Ruth Reeger, of Coral, and Louella McCachren (John), of Montville, Ohio; and several nieces and nephews.
He was preceded in death by his parents; a son, Todd R. Quick, on Oct. 28, 2013; five brothers, Ken Quick, Charles Quick, Jim Reid, John Reid and Billy Reid; and three sisters, Clara Frampton, Marceline Palmer and Marian Garvin.
The family will receive friends on Friday, July 14, 2023, from 2 to 4 p.m. and 6 to 8 p.m. at the Shoemaker Funeral Home Inc., 49 N. Walnut St., Blairsville.
A funeral service will be Saturday at 11 a.m. in the funeral home, with the Rev. Brady Hogue and the Rev. Timothy R. Monroe officiating.
Interment will be in the Blairsville Cemetery, Blairsville.
Military services will be conducted at the cemetery by the Blairsville Military Honor Guard.
Acacia Lodge #355 will hold masonic services in the funeral home Friday at 7 p.m.
To view the online obituary, sign the guest registry or send condolences visit www.shoemakerfamily services.com.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.