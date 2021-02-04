Russell William Wilson Jr., 71, of Indiana, died Tuesday, Feb. 2, 2021, at his residence.
The son of Russell and Vallie (Weston) Wilson Sr., he was born April 20, 1949, in Indiana.
Russell had been employed for many years by Dowell Chemical and the Western Company of North America. He was a member of Victory Baptist Church. In his free time, he enjoyed competitive coon hunting and competitive gun shooting.
Surviving are his wife of 53 years, Ruth (Baker) Wilson; children, Russell III, Daniel, Timothy and his wife Lori; grandchildren, Breanna Rebo, Isaac Gibbons, Ryan, Lauren, Alexis, and Rachel Wilson; sister, “Prudy” (Jim) Crossman; brothers, Ronald (Nancy) Wilson, Harry (Clara) Wilson, Jerry (Gloria) Wilson, and Lisle (Debbie) Wilson; and many nieces and nephews.
Preceding Russell in death were his parents; children, Barbara Gibbons and Matthew “Duke” Wilson; and brothers, Raymond and Kenneth.
Friends will be received on Friday from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. at the John A Lefdahl Funeral Home. A funeral service will immediately follow in the Lefdahl Chapel with the Rev. Gary Alberding officiating. Interment will follow in the Greenwood Cemetery.
As per CDC regulations, masks and social distancing will be enforced.