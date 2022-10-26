Russell Wilson States, 70, of Indiana, passed away Saturday, Oct. 22, 2022, while at his residence.
He was born Feb. 28, 1952, in Punxsutawney, to Keith and Catherine (Henry) States.
Russell was a member of the Indiana Eagles, Elks, Moose, Allied Club, Indiana County Police Association and the Fraternal Order of Police, Rhododendron Lodge #33. Russell faithfully served his community as a police officer for 28 years, retiring with the rank of detective sergeant. After retirement, he enjoyed woodworking and coin collecting, but he mostly loved spending time with his family and friends. Russell will be remembered as a loving husband, father, grandfather, uncle and friend to many.
Surviving are his beloved wife, Patricia (Campbell) States; daughters, Carrie (States) Wickline and her husband, Bill, and Amanda (States) Pastore and her husband, Mike; grandchildren, Nicholas and Zachary Storch, Logan Wickline and Michael and Madelyn Pastore; sister, Cheryl Michalec and her husband, Les; and numerous nieces and nephews.
Russell was preceded in death by his parents.
Friends will be received from 6 to 8 p.m. Thursday and from 1 to 3 and 6 to 8 p.m. Friday at the John A. Lefdahl Funeral Home. An additional hour of viewing will be held from 10 to 11 a.m. Saturday with a funeral service to immediately follow in the Lefdahl Chapel.
Private interment will take place in Fairview Cemetery.